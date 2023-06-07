Anna L. K. Seeley Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,800,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £2,466,000 ($3,065,638.99).

CLS Stock Performance

CLI opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £547.63 million, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.69 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.50 ($2.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

