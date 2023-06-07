Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Simon R. Goodwin Sells 3,431 Shares

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($57.37), for a total transaction of £158,340.65 ($196,843.18).

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 4,525 ($56.25) on Wednesday. Goodwin PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($29.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,740 ($58.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,692.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The company has a market cap of £347.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,154.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

