Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for HubSpot in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

Shares of HUBS opened at $530.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.10 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $535.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

