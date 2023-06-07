London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Acquires 4,940 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($106.34) per share, for a total transaction of £422,567.60 ($525,320.24).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.64), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,049,995.30).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($105.48), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($944,488.94).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($104.61), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($907,719.48).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.19) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,010,649.98).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.92) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,011.44).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.30) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($899,390.48).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.69), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,218,179.26).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.53), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,167,606.86).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($105.89) per share, for a total transaction of £461,675.60 ($573,937.84).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand acquired 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($103.97) per share, for a total transaction of £753,924.45 ($937,250.68).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,774 ($109.08) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,218.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,774.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,135.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

