TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Purchases 47,500 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,475 ($24,210.59).

TEAM Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at GBX 41 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.10. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. TEAM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.81).

Get TEAM alerts:

About TEAM

(Get Rating)

See Also

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.