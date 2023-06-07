TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Purchases 47,500 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,475 ($24,210.59).
Shares of TEAM opened at GBX 41 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.10. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. TEAM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.81).
