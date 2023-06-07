Vince (VNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 102.39%. The company had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Vince has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vince

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $42,477. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vince stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

