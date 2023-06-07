FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.