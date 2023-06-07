Zacks Research Comments on Synopsys, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $443.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.19. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.