Brokers Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$518.50 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.60.

Shares of PD opened at C$60.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.71. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.60.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

