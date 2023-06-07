Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Increased by Analyst

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

WBA opened at $31.53 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

