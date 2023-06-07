Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -176.46%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 40.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 870.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 688,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,959 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

