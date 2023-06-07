Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($4.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.