PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.85 on Monday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in PDC Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 473.2% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 138,115 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

