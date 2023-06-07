Zacks Research Weighs in on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $31.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.43.

CAR opened at $184.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,079,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

