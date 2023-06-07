Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PNT stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

