Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Raised by Zacks Research

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $22.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.74 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $245.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.