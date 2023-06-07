Northland Capmk Comments on Emeren Group Ltd’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

