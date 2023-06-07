First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00. The company traded as low as C$28.99 and last traded at C$29.07. Approximately 272,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,365,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.08.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.11.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.