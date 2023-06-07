Zacks Research Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

