Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $200.00. The company traded as high as $182.82 and last traded at $182.82, with a volume of 968941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apple Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

