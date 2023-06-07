Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.28. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 117,972 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Waterdrop had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waterdrop by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

About Waterdrop

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

