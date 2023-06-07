Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.05. 614,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 142,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609,435 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

