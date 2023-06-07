ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 511,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 908,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 5.5 %

About ReNew Energy Global

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

