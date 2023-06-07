Revolve Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average daily volume of 3,351 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.