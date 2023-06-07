Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of UiPath Call Options (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 37,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 343% compared to the average daily volume of 8,463 call options.
PATH opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $9,946,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
