Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) is set to announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SIG opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

