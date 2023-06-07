NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NIO Stock Up 2.6 %
NIO stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
