NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO Stock Up 2.6 %

NIO stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

