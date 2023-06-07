SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$0.35–$0.26 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SecureWorks Stock Up 0.6 %

SCWX opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

See Also

