DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is set to issue its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.71, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

