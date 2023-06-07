Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) will be announcing its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 million, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

