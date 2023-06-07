Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. Tuniu has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 107.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $182.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

