Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ALYA opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alithya Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

