Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

HYZN stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 280,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2,209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 308,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 295,276 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

