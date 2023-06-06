Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 4,937 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

