Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.80 and its 200 day moving average is $266.53. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.