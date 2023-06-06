Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after buying an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

