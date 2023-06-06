USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 48,120 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 2.0 %

EBAY stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.