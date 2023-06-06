Mirova Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mirova reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Equinix were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Equinix stock opened at $753.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $718.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.00. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.