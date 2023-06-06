Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $273.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.