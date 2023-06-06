Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

