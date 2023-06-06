Wealth Alliance Buys 2,374 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,671,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,355,000 after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

