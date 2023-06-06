Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. The company has a market capitalization of $361.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

