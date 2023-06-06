Wealth Alliance Buys 1,494 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after acquiring an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $126.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

