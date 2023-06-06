The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $50,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

