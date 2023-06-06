Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $158.57 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,604,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,432 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Copart were worth $158,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

