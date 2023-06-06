PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PPL by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

