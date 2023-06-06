American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.