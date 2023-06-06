USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 36,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

