Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.87.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

