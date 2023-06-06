Wealth Alliance Buys 2,148 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.